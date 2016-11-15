Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei vows to rebuild club



Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has promised to rebuild the club to match-up to their status on the African continent.

The business mogul has been handed a three-year mandate to restore its lost glory.

The biggest Ghanaian club has struggled to match-up to their status and continue to lag behind on the continent.

But the newly-appointed Executive Chairman has vowed to restore their pride

"I want to develop this club to [a high] level" he told supporters in Kumasi on Monday.

"I've a lot in store for you. You will all marvel at what is to come. I don't want to reveal all of them but I promise, you will feel proud being here if everything goes as planned"

"I will plead with you to do your best. Don't allow anyone to influence you negatively."

