15 November 2016

Ghana coach Avram Grant eyes 2017 AFCON triumph not talks about future

Avram Grant has deferred talks about his future and re-iterated his desire to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Local fans have been unimpressed with the performance of the Israeli trainer after a recent dip in form.

The Black Stars are without a win in five matches and the team's chances of a fourth straight World Cup qualification waned after Sunday's 2-0 defeat in Alexandria against Egypt.

Asked whether he would love to stay, Grant responded in the affirmative.

''Yes, we have African Cup. Our target is very clear. I always want to finish my contract. Our contract is the African Cup that was two years and three months,'' Grant told Metro TV.

''I want to win the African Cup. It will not be easy- there're other good teams but this is possible and I want to do it.

''In football you cannot think beyond two three months. 2/3 months is too much. Let's do what we need to do at the African Cup and then we think about what's next.''

