Congo-based Solomon Asante will have to leave TP Mazembe if he is to play for the Black Stars again

Ghana tricky winger Solomon Asante has not played for the Black Stars in the last three months and the general feeling is that Avram Grant likes the player but is not certain about his club TP Mazembe.

Asante was a member of the Black Stars in the early stages of the Grant era but has since lost his way in the last five games mainly because it's extremely difficult dealing with TP Mazembe.

There is heightened competition between wingers in the team with Samuel Tetteh, Frank Acheampong, Christian Atsu and even Jordan Ayew all fighting for the same space.

Asante has won everything with Mazembe after their lastest CAF Confederation Cup results.

He still has a year left on his contract but with time running out Asante will have to force his way out of the Lubumbashi based club if he is to return to the national team.

