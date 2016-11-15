Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 November 2016 11:25 CET

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenechi Yatsuhashi targets the Nigerian Premier League

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenechi Yatsuhashi wants to win the Nigerian Premier League with Ifeanyi Ubah.

The Japanese American trainer was appointed head coach of the Nigerian FA Cup winners with Yaw Preko his assistant from Hearts of Oak named his right hand man.

"The target I have set for myself is to do well in the Caf Confederations Cup and place first [to win the title] or second in domestic league," Kenichi told Goal.

"I actually want to do well for the club with the help of my backroom staff," he said. The Japanese coach explains why he opted for his former assistant Yaw Preko as his new deputy and reveals transfer plans for Ghanaian players.

"Yaw Preko is an excellent coach, so I am happy that they recruited both of us together to help the club. We were both brought in by the club due to good relationship.

Sports News

"It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit"- Harry S Truman
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
