Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 November 2016 11:06 CET

Andy Yiadom wants regular Black Stars call-ups

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars newboy Andy Yiadom is hoping that his call-ups to the national team will be consistent as he aims at making a huge statement.

The Israeli trainer has given opportunities to certain players on the peripheries and one of them is Andy Yiadom of championship side Barnsley.

The defender was invited for the first time by Avram Grant for the important clash against Egypt but failed to make an appearance as the team slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Alexandria.

However the youngster draws lots of positives from his debut call-up and wants more of it.

“Yeah was very delighted when I earned the call-up. It is a big honour to be in the National team,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from the other guys. I hope to stay in the team, I hope to earn regular call-ups.

“I have learnt a lot from Schlupp, we talk a lot and just as he came to stay I also want to stay in the team as well.”

Yiadom is expected to hand a stiff competition to Harrison Afful at the right-back position.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

what you make happen for others, god makes happen for you...good or bad
By: OMEREONYE JOY OLUCHI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img