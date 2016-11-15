Andy Yiadom wants regular Black Stars call-ups

Black Stars newboy Andy Yiadom is hoping that his call-ups to the national team will be consistent as he aims at making a huge statement.

The Israeli trainer has given opportunities to certain players on the peripheries and one of them is Andy Yiadom of championship side Barnsley.

The defender was invited for the first time by Avram Grant for the important clash against Egypt but failed to make an appearance as the team slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Alexandria.

However the youngster draws lots of positives from his debut call-up and wants more of it.

“Yeah was very delighted when I earned the call-up. It is a big honour to be in the National team,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from the other guys. I hope to stay in the team, I hope to earn regular call-ups.

“I have learnt a lot from Schlupp, we talk a lot and just as he came to stay I also want to stay in the team as well.”

Yiadom is expected to hand a stiff competition to Harrison Afful at the right-back position.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports