Asante Kotoko open G6 title defence with victory

Asante Kotoko got their GHALCA G6 title defense off to a flying start with a convincing win over MT FA Cup holders Bechem United in Kumasi.

The Porcupines made the most of territorial dominance as they pummeled the Hunters 3-0 at the Baba Yara stadium to go top of Group A.

Exciting winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, striker Obed Owusu and skipper Amos Frimpong were on target as Kotoko made light work of Bechem United.

Gyamfi broke the deadlock with a delightful finish in the opening 15 minutes of the game but the Porcupine Warriors had to wait 35 minutes for the second goal despite dictating play.

Kotoko made it three just before the 80th minute mark, courtesy of a spot kick converted by skipper Amos Frimpong.

Former Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure made his debut for Bechem at his once favorite grounds but failed to trouble Kotoko goalie Felix Annan.

Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi was adjudged man of the match.

