SAD NEWS: Thieves raid Karela United club house

Division One League side Karela United FC had a bad scene on Monday morning when unarrested thieves raided the residence of the club's technical team at Anyinase.

The thieves made away with a 28-inches flat screen television and some football equipment from the equipment officer's room.

The incident happened around 9:00 am when the team was having their morning training session at the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) pitch nearby.

The thieves entered the house through the back door of the house, broke the padlock and entered the Equipment Officer's room.

They also ransacked the Team Manager's room as well as the goalkeepers trainer's room.

They managed to break into the club chairman's room where they bolted with the 28-inches flat screen television.

This is the the second time the team has suffered such an incident in juse a year. The first was an attack on the players at the same house, the same month last year 2015 .

According to the equipment officer Mr Emmanuel Sackey (Shema), only the TV set was taken away but could not tell immediately if there were other items that were stolen.

