We made mistakes but we won- Egypt assistant coach Mahmoud Fayez

Egypt assistant coach Mahmoud Fayez says were lucky to have won against Ghana on Sunday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier Group E match after admitting they made mistakes.

The Pharaohs were second best on the night at the Borg El-Arab stadium but had a goal in each half to boost their campaign.

Mohammed Salah coverted a 43rd minute penalty and Abdallah El-Said slotted home to finish off a counter attack after 86 minutes.

The result sent Egypt back to the top of Group E with six points.

''We made some mistakes during the game. The team was under pressure but we got the three points,'' Fayez said.

''Ask the Ghanaian team if they want to exchange possession for the three points, they will agree.

''We still have a tough game against Uganda. They are our main opponents now.

''We had more than one scenario before the game and at the end we achieved what we wanted.

''Balanced strategy and playing under pressure is the meaning of beautiful football to us.''

