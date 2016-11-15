Hearts of Oak plotting Emmanuel Banahene swoop - Reports

Accra Hearts of Oak are positioning themselves to swoop for free agent Emmanuel Osei Banahene, according to reports in the Ghanaian media.

The 28-year-old arrived in Ghana a fortnight ago from Egypt and has confirmed terminating his contract with Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily over unpaid signing fee, bonuses and other entitlements.

And, Hearts of Oak who have completed their capture of midfielder Malik Akowuah from Medeama SC have outlined the attacker as their next priority on the local transfer market.

According to Accra-based Asempa, the former African champions have already held meetings among the club's top hierarchy concerning a proposed offer for the prolific attacker.

Banahene would make a return to the Ghanaian top-flight if he seals a move to Hearts. He featured for Heart of Lions before leaving the scene for greener pastures at Turkish side Orduspor in 2011.

He went on to have spells with Giresunspor, KarÅŸÄ±yaka and ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor all in the Turkish second-tier before leaving to join Saudi Pro League side Al Orubah.

He notched 9 league goals for Ismaily last season and netted thrice this term before terminating his deal with the Brazilians of Egypt.

