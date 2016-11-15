Good old Mona Myles-Lamptey was back to her dominant best on the golf course last Saturday after she swept to success in the final event of this year's MTN CEO's Invitational golf tournament at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono, Accra.

Famously known by her maiden name, Mona Captan, she topped the Ladies' Group A competition with 37 points, three clear of runner-up, Catharine Fabbi with 3rd place going to Esther Antwi who returned 32 points.

'I'm excited to be a winner again, it's always a good feeling when your hard work pays off and I'm delighted to win today,' an elated Mona said soon after the trophy presentation ceremony.

Elsewhere, top spot in the men's tournament went to Teye Gbeibe Lartey of the Tema Golf Club who returned a total of 37 points to beat Stephen O'Kennedy into second place by a single point (36), whilst third position was taken by Ekow Nyarko on 35 points to the 34 of fourth placed Theodore Asampong.

In the men's group B category, Oluwole Akinroye took the first position, followed by Chris Apau-Oppong and Peter K. Fiagbe in second and third respectively.

Ladies group B saw Gladys Awuni emerge winner, Mariatu Bah finished second and Joyce Aronsen went home with the trophy and souvenirs for third place.

Longest Drive prizes went to Mariatu Bah for Ladies and Kusi Boateng for Men, Closest to the pin was won by Ragheda Khalil (ladies) and Geoffrey Avornyoste (men) whilst Dr. Paul Owusu-Baah took the Hole-in-One award. Booby prize went to Jimi Matthews

All the winners were presented with mouthwatering prizes including trophies and souvenirs from sponsors MTN and their partners, Huawei.

Mr. Samuel Addo, General Manager of MTN Business who delivered a speech on behalf of the CEO of MTN said the event has become one of the biggest events and commended all who have contributed for the success and sustainability.

'MTN has organized the quarterly invitational tournament since 2009 in a bid to engage corporate clients in an informal setting to get a better understanding of their telecommunication needs and preferences,' Mr. Addo said.

'But above all, we are excited by the top competition we see on the golf course during these tournaments and the life lessons we are taught every time. We hope to return with a much bigger and lucrative tournament next year,' he added.

