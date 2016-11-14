Match Report: Asante Kotoko 3-0 Bechem United - Rampant Porcupines hammer FA Cup holders in G6 opener

Giants Asante Kotoko got their G6 tournament to a flying start after hammering Bechem United 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday evening.

Man-of-the-Match award winner Emmanuel Gyamfi raced Michael Osei's men into a first-half lead before Obed Owusu clinched the second goal midway through the second-half.

Skipper Amos Frimpong enhanced his scoring credibility after converting from the spot in the 78th minute.

Kotoko went into the game a day after the announcement of the new Executive Chairman Kwame Kyei.

And, the holders were in their off-season elements as they punched above their weights to defeat a side that frustrated them last season.

The Hunters assembled MTN FA Cup Best Player Award winner Yaw Annorl and striker Abednego Tetteh.

But Manuel Zaccharius' game tactics failed to prevail as his Kotoko counterpart expressed his superiority with awesome tactical variation.

Gyamfi, voted the best player of the game, stole the show with his pace and visionary display blended with fine artistry.

His opener was pure masterclass as he meandered his way through a forest of obstacles to finish home.

The highlight of the clash for Kotoko was the show of striker Dauda Mohammed and Ivorian defender Alex Koussi who was being watched keenly.

Kotoko coach Michael Osei also used the game to assess the form of youngsters who he plans to introduce next season.

The Porcupine Warriors head the Northern Sector group with the comprehensive win.

