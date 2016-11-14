SHEIKH'S DRAWING BOARD: Grant's poor tactics caused Ghana's defeat to Egypt

After Ghana's 2-0 surprise defeat to the Pharaohs of Egypt, I promised to post my analysis of the game here and I want to keep my promise.

Ghana were tactically floored by Egypt's Hector Cuper but only a few people realised it.

Everywhere you go, you will hear people saying Ghana played well but Egypt were lucky. Let's not credit the performance of the Egyptians to only luck as their head coach was up on the day.

Both Egypt and Ghana approached the game with a 4:4:2 system with Ghana having a variation of the 4:4:1:1, thus having Andre Ayew playing behind Jordan Ayew. In this game, Jordan was Ghana's leading striker.

For the entire first half, Ghana was able to neutralise the Egyptians midfield with the talismanic performance of Mubarak Wakaso and the ingenuity of Thomas Teye Partey. But sadly, Wakaso was rendered ineffective by Jordan and Andre, and that is the point the Egyptians stole the win over the Black Stars. Wakaso will pick the ball from the midfield, raise his head to do what he does better - accurate long passing, but there will be no one upfront to run for the ball so he will be forced to keep the ball in midfield.

At a point in time, you saw Wakaso pass to Atsu, then it goes to Baba Rahman, to Jonathan to Amartey to Afful to Bad then to Partey and back to Wakaso, still in the midfield. That forced Jordan and Andre to fall deep to also have a taste of the touches.

The two center backs of Egypt, Ahmed Hegazi and Ali Gabr were on a 90-minute holiday as Jordan and Andre never bothered to play like strikers; but I don't blame them. I blame Grant.

After the firs half of the game, I noted this, which to me, could have changed the scoreline if Grant had also seen same and called on his players to play tactically well instead of jostling around with the ball.

Ghana was possessing the ball and everyone was happy. The Egyptians were just playing smart on the Ghanaians. Tactically they are disciplined than us.

Hector Cuper knew we had a talented team than him so all he could do was to ask his boys to remain calm and anytime they pick the ball from defence, they should only ensure the ball travels beyond the Ghanaian midfield, and that was what they were doing. We had better players than them but they had a better coach.

Jordan and Andre kept dropping too deep into the midfield to add up the numbers in midfield leaving Ahmed Hegazi and Ali Gabr unchallenged.

The Egyptian defence was not given the attack they needed to make mistakes. Jordan naturally loves to pick balls and run with his markers and Grant knows that. So why do you make him the top marksman and fail to tell him to stop dropping. Or why don't you play him with either Majeed Waris or Samuel Tetteh who are fast enough to pick on the long balls from Wakaso or fill the void when Jordan drops deep into midfield?

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu was very productive defensively but was not the same upfront. So why do you keep him in the game till ending? Andre Ayew was not fully fit, we all knew that. So why keep him in the game for 90 minutes? Badu or Andre could have made way for Tetteh and Waris to increase our attack by supporting Jordan so that the real test could have been given the Egyptian defence.

From my tactical lenses, I saw Partey and Wakaso and as Ghana's best players on the day but they were rather the ones Grant pulled out, amazing!

Even after the needless tackle from Afful which gave Egypt the penalty for their opener, Ghana still could equal the scores and could have won the game if they had tactically varied what they had.

As of now, the miracle of the average Ghanaian can happen for Ghana to secure a ticket to the world cup but only if they win their remaining four matches. But can they? Yes they can but not with Avram Grant.

When Ghana played against Uganda in Tamale, Ghana needed a little bit of tactical variation to win the game over Uganda but it could not come from the bench. You could see from the face of our players that they had played their part and were waiting for a little push which never came.

It has happened again in the game in Egypt and hooking on to Grant will further endanger Ghana's already slim chance of going to Russia.

In that game in Tamale, Uganda identified Gyan's aerial balls, Wakaso's long passes and drive, Afful's crossing and Gyan's speed as our strong points and worked on that which affected our play. In the end, Gyan never had a run or a long ball and Wakaso had only one long pass.

Against Egypt, they identified Ghana's determination to win and the fact that the Black Stars had more talented players than them as Ghana's strong point and the only thing Ghana could do was to add a bit of tactical discipline to their side to beat them.

One of Ghana'so veteran coaches J.E. Sarpong, ahead of the Egypt game, said Grant had no Plan B for his matches and I strongly agree with him.

The Black Stars need a change in their tactical approach to games and technical direction to be able to win games from the bench and that can only happen without Avram Grant.

#Grant_must_GO

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

