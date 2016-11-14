Black Queens Coach names final squad for AWCON

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - Head Coach of the Black Queens Yusif Basigi has named his final 21-member squad for the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed in Cameroun from November 19 to December 3.

The biennial competition will see Basigi's charges face debutants Kenya on Sunday, November 20, before slugging it out with holders and nine times champions Nigeria three days later and wrap up proceedings with Mali on November 26 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in YaoundÃ©.

Ghana is expected to go past the group stage and seal a semi-final berth and snatch the title for the first time in the tourney.

Out of the 30 players invited, players including Hillia Koblah, Agnes Quaye, Beatrice Ntiwa, Fauzia Mustapha, Mabel Baffoe Eshun, Ruth Appiah, couldn't make it to Basigi's final cut.

He named three goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and three strikers.

The Black Queens are expected to leave the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, November 15 to fine-tune preparation in Cameroun.

Herein the Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Nana Ama Asantewa (Police Ladies), Patricia Mantey (Immigration Ladies), Fafali Dumeshi (Police Ladies).

Defenders: Janet Egyir (Iceland), Rosemary Ampem (Immigration Ladies) Linda Eshun (Iceland), Cynthia Adobea (Prisons), Regina Antwi (Hassacas), Cynthia Adjei (Police).

Midfielders : Juliet Acheampong (Sweden), Mary Essilful (Soccer Intellectuals), Priscilla Saahane (Fabulous), Rita Otchere (Prisons), Safia Abdul Rahman (C) (Lipo) , Alice Kusi (Fabulous), Elizabeth Addo (Sweden), Grace Asare (Prisons), Samira Suleman (Iceland).

Attackers: Portia Boakye (Iceland), Florence Dadson, Faiza Ibrahim (Police).

