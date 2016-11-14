Across The Atlantic Ocean: This man wants to swim from Senegal to Brazil and he is serious

A British adventurer has set off on a world-record attempt to swim nearly 2,000 miles in five months across the Atlantic Ocean.

Ben Hooper will have to go through shark-infested waters and cope with tropical-force storms as he makes his way from Senegal on the west coast of Africa to Brazil.

The former policeman began on Sunday morning, setting off from a beach in the Senegalese capital Dakar, and managed nine miles in nearly seven hours on the first day.

Afterwards, his support team wrote on the expedition's Facebook page: "A great start to an epic adventure."

His website, Swimthebigblue.com, says Mr Hooper aims to swim up to 10 hours a day in two sessions, for about 140 days.

This will allow him to cover the straight line distance of 1,879 miles to the Brazilian town of Natal, even though the support boat he will sleep on is expected to travel about 3,500 miles due to it drifting on the ocean's currents.

The website says the 38-year-old will eat every 20 to 30 minutes by being thrown food or taking it off the end of a pole, in order to consume the 12,000 calories a day he needs.

