14 November 2016

Stars Stumble In Egypt

By Daily Guide

Ghana's Black Stars' Russia 2018 World Cup dream was dealt a blow when they suffered 0-2 loss in Alexandria, Egypt yesterday.

The loss which pushes the Pharoahs to the summit with six points, having won their first game against Congo throws the Black Stars' campaign in doubt.

The home side grabbed the opener from the spot few minutes before the break through Mohammed Sala despite the West Africans dominance.  Abdellah El Said made it two for Egypt after the break.

Has God afflicted Africans in such an evil, poverty, failure, injustice, persecution, shame, pain, cruelty and wickedness
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
