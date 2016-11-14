Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 14 November 2016 13:41 CET

Dede Shortlisted For BBC Award

By Daily Guide
Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew

Ghana international Andre Ayew has been named on a five-man shortlist for the 2016 BBC African Footballer of the Year award. Also on the list are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and 2015 winner, Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast). Ayew, who won the award back in 2011, enjoyed a stellar debut season in the Premier League with Swansea, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances.

His performances over the course of the season saw him named newcomer of the year at the club. Several clubs expressed interest in Ayew over the summer but he eventually penned a move to West Ham, who signed him for a club record fee of £20.5m.

Sports News

Life is all about continuity
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img