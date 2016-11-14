Dede Shortlisted For BBC Award

Ghana international Andre Ayew has been named on a five-man shortlist for the 2016 BBC African Footballer of the Year award. Also on the list are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and 2015 winner, Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast). Ayew, who won the award back in 2011, enjoyed a stellar debut season in the Premier League with Swansea, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances.

His performances over the course of the season saw him named newcomer of the year at the club. Several clubs expressed interest in Ayew over the summer but he eventually penned a move to West Ham, who signed him for a club record fee of £20.5m.