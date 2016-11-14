Bechem Sweeps FA Cup Awards 



Reigning FA Cup champions Bechem United left the Banquet Hall of the State House shoulders high after picking as many as five of the FA Cup Awards on the night.

President of the Club, Kingsley Owusu-Achau in a post-ceremony interview said the Awards, including the flagship (Top most player of the season) award attest to the club's seriousness and how far they want to go in the coming years.

He said the club has invested by way of player recruitment in their quest to make a mark in their maiden CAF competition (Confederations Cup) early next year.

It was Yaw Anorl, who shrugged of stiff opposition from players like Latif Blessing and co to win the best player of the season Award as well as goal of the season and top scorer gongs.

Former Asante Kotoko central defender Abeiku Ainooson went home with the Best Defender prize, while Portuguese expatriate Manuel Zacharias was crowned as the Coach of the Season.

Silver medalists Okwawu United forward Akoto Danso picked the Most Promising Player with the Best Goalkeeper Prize going to Abass Mohammed.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

