Former Ghana skipper Stephen has admitted the Black Stars face a herculean task of making to the World Cup in Russia after losing 2-0 to Egypt on Sunday.

Appiah who dazzled many as a pundit on Egyptian tv ONsport ahead of the crunch World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Egypt was hoping for a favourable score line for the Black Stars.

But with the Black Stars picking up just a point from a possible six the former Juventus midfielder has now conceded Ghana's chances look bleak and will take something spectacular secure to secure a World Cup ticket.

'This is football and anything can happen but we have to be sincere to ourselves this is very difficult,' Appiah told Citi-Sports

'The only way we can qualify is if Egypt decided that they did not want to go the World Cup.'

'Because it's very difficult we have to wait and see but it looks very difficult now.

Ghana is 3rd in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers five points behind Egypt and three behind second place Uganda with Congo sitting bottom with no point.

