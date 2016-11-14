EXCLUSIVE: Medeama suspend trio for refusing to report for pre-season

Medeama have suspended trio - Moses Sarpong, Abass Mohammed and Eric Kwakwa for failing to report for pre-season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Sarpong, who is a defender as well as midfielder Eric Kwakwa have been frozen out of the team indefinitely for breaking club rules.

Striker Abass Mohammed has also been affected by the latest decision of the club.

Medeama have reported the conduct of the three players to the Ghana FA as they attempt to crack the whip, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

It's unclear what might have to the latest stand-off between the players and the club, but GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the trio have failed to turn up for pre-season despite several reminders.

The players will face sanction after refusing to report to training without justification.

The Yellow and Mauves are preparing for the G6 tournament where they will take on Hearts of Oak in Kumasi on Wednesday.

