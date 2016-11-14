Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs want to sign free agent goalkeeper Daniel Agyei who has been followed by Bechem United all season.

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winning goalkeeper last season played with CAF Confederation Cup participants Medeama football club.

There have been reports that he is close to joining MTN FA Cup winner Bechem United but Ebusua Dwarfs want to seal a sensational move for the former Free State Stars goalkeeper.

The only challenge at the moment is that Dwarfs are yet to appoint a substantive coach since the departure of Prosper Nartey.

