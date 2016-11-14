Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Two unnamed European clubs chasing Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Ghana and former Ashanti Gold goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is set to move to Europe for the first time in his career after two unnamed European side showed interest in signing the experienced goalie.

Dauda has had spells with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United in the past but his main showings have come with the Black Stars.

The experienced gloves man ended an eleven year association with AshGold some few months ago with some linking him with a move to Lebanon.

But according to reliable information the two European teams are speaking to the player and willing to make a move for him when the January transfer window finally opens.

foot_border_img