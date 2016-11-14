Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
UNITY OIL BOSS HEADS KOTOKO

By Daily Guide

BUSINESS MOGUL and CEO of Unity Group of Companies, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has been appointed as Kotoko CEO.

Club owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has charged him to steer the affairs of the club for three years.

During this time, Dr. Kyei has been mainly tasked by the Asante Monarch to help make Kotoko the best in the country.

Otumfuo also tasked the new Kotoko boss to ensure that Kotoko competed with the best on the continent.

Dr. Kyei has also been charged to implement professionalism in the running of the club, henceforth.

Otumfuo, upon the advice of Dr. Kyei, would appoint an executive board, to be headed by Dr. Kyei, soon.

The new Kotoko boss, 55, owns Unity Oil, Light TV, Vision 1 Radio in Accra and Kumasi-based Light FM.

He replaces Samuel Opoku Nti, whose management team was dissolved on Friday evening.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,
Kumasi

Sports News

