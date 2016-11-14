2018 World Cup qualifier: Cote d'Ivoire top Group C despite draw with Morocco in Marrakech

Cote d'Ivoire top Group C of their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign after playing to a goalless draw away from home against Morocco at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday night.

The result combined with Group C's other match, also on Saturday night which saw Gabon and Mali play to a 0-0 scoreline as well, sees Cote d'Ivoire top the standings with four points from two matches after beating Mali 3-1 in their first qualifying encounter.

The point is Morocco's second in the qualifying campaign after playing to another 0-0 draw against Gabon in their opening Group C match.

Consequently, Morocco are placed third in Group C on two points behind Gabon, also on two points, and Mali in last place with a point.

Cote d'Ivoire were the better side in the first half and controlled the flow of play, but for all their possession they couldn't find the back of the net.

The second half saw Morocco coming more into the game, but much like their opponents on the night their finishing in front of goal was poor and the match ended 0-0.

Morocco will not be too happy with the result at home, but will be please by the fact that they are still unbeaten in their qualifying campaign thus far.

The next round of World Cup qualifiers only take place in August 2017

