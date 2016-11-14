Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Team spirit key for Egypt- Veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary

Egypt first choice goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary has attributed the team's recent surge to the glowing team spirit. 

The 43-year-old was influential in the Pharaohs 2-0 win over Ghana which put them top of Group E with six points; two more than second-placed Uganda.

''There are no stars in our team. The team is the star,'' El-Hadary said.

''I want to send my congratulations to the Egyptian fans…We've only one aim, which is qualifying to the World Cup.''

El-Hadary is a four-time Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Don't bring your own sheep to the cage of lions
