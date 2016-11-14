2018 World Cup qualifier: Yannick Bolasie bags win for Group A leaders DR Congo

Yannick Bolasie scored the winning goal as DR Congo came from behind to beat Guinea 2-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match to go top of Group A at the Stade du 28 Septembre on Sunday night.

The home side started the match positively and even took the lead in the 23rd minute courtesy of a penalty-kick goal from Seydouba Soumah, 1-0.

That was, however, as good as it got for Guinea as Dr Congo began to take control of the match after going behind.

Still, for all their possession in the first half the away team could not find the back of the net and trailed 1-0 at half time.

The second half, though, saw the away team turn up the heat even more and they managed to equalise in the 54th minute courtesy of a strike from Neeskens Kebano, 1-1.

Two minutes later DR Congo took the lead when Yannick Bolasie found the back of the net with a clinical finish, 2-1.

The away team continued to control matters, but could not add to the scoreline before the final whistle.

The win sees DR Congo on six points from two matches alongside Tunisia who beat Libya 1-0 on Friday night, but the east African country has a superior goal difference.

The loss for Guinea is their second in as many qualifying matches and sees them at the bottom of Group A on zero points alongside Libya.

