FERO Phones Support Kids Badminton In Accra

Fero Phones, a new mobile devise is supporting the training of children to play Badminton in Accra.

Ajit Jain Regional Sales Manager for Ghana said Ghana is blessed with diverse talents and he was impressed with the passion of the kids who meet every weekend to train in a camping atmosphere at the Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

He noted that the children who are between seven to ten years love the sport, and if they are serious and train on, Ghana will soon get champions in Badminton who can represent the nation at international tournaments.

He said Fero Mobile Phones are the latest and very good on the market. He urged Ghanaians to try the new phones on the market.

Samuel Koning, a junior coach of the Greater Accra Badminton Association said the children are enthusiastic about playing the game and they encourage him a lot with their passion.

He hinted that very soon Ghana will get many top players in badminton.

He urged parents to allow their children to take part in sports as it creates unity, love and comradeship among the participants who come from different backgrounds.