Unity Club Win Miksi 2016 Skating Competition    

Unity Club, made up of talented skaters stole the show and picked up the top prizes at the 2016 Miksi Skating Competition held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Site at La on Saturday.

Full Force Club did well to place second, as Ashanti Club who came all the way from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to compete took the third position in the exciting event which started in the morning and ended in the evening.

Mrs. Linda Nartey, Brands Manager of Miksi, a product of Promasidor Ghana Ltd who presented the prizes to the champions said her company is committed to supporting the lesser known and least financed sporting disciplines like cycling and skating.

She encouraged the skaters to be disciplined and show good sportsmanship any time they are riding on the skating shoes.

She promised that Promasidor will continue to support the lesser known sports to become popular like football and basketball.

Mrs. Nartey tasked the media to promote the lesser known sports and the companies that contribute to the development and training of sporting talents.

Mr. Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority(Technical) who graced the event commended Promasidor for coming to the aid of the skaters who shows real natural skills.

He advised thee organisers to organize more events throughout the nation for people to know the sport and join as there are so many benefits in skating like doing it as a means of transportation and entertainment.

Some of the skaters who spoke to yours truly after the event expressed their satisfaction and joy for Miksi allowing them to showcase their skills.

They pleaded with other companies to do same as Promasidor Ghana, so that many people, especially the youth will be occupied with something to do than engaging in social vices.

The winners did not hide their joy as they celebrated in the night with drumming, singing and dancing.





Miksi Skate Champions Unity





Miksi Skating At La