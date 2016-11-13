Teye Gbeibe Lartey from Prampram who represented Tema Golf Club won the Men’s Group A of the highly patronised 2016 MTN CEO’s Invitational Golf Competition which was held at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono with 37 points.

Runner up position of the Men’s Group A went to Stephen O’Kennedy on 36 points, with Ekow Nyarko taking the third position on 35 points. Fourth place went to Theodore Asampong who had 34 point.

Oluwole Akinroye took the first position in the Men’s Group B. He was followed by Chris Apau-Oppong at second and Peter k. Fiagbe at third positions.

Evergreen and experienced Mona Myers-Lamptey was at her golfing best as she was first in the Ladies Group A with 37 points. Catharine Fabbi was second with 34 points and Ester Antwi took the third position with 32 points.

Gladys Awuni took the Ladies Group B trophy, she was followed by Mariatu Bah at second and Joyce Aronsen at third position.

Longest Drive prizes went to Mariatu Bah for Ladies and Kusi Boateng for Men, Closest to the Pin prizes went to Ragheda Khalil and Georffery Avornyoste as Dr. Paul Owusu-Baah took the Hole in One award.

All the winners had special prizes from MTN and Huawei, the partner of the leading telecom company.

Mr. Samuel Addo, General Manager of MTN Business who delivered a speech on behalf of the CEO of MTN said the event has become one of the biggest events and commended all who have contributed for the success and sustainability.

He said since 2009, MTN has organized the quarterly invitational tournament in a bid to engage corporate clients in an informal setting to get a better understanding of their telecommunication needs and preferences.

He noted that the theme – MTN business, Your Partner for Enterprise Solutions was ideal as MTN has always been committed to providing technological solutions that foster the growth of businesses.

He revealed that MTN has invested over $2,512 billion in technology and network infrastructure to deliver fast reliable services.

He explained the MTN Fibre Broadband service that is high-speed fibre powered broadband network service designed to provide fixed internet connectivity to homes and offices for corporate organisations and SMEs.

Mr. Addo assured that MTN will continue to develop tailor- made solutions to enable clients enjoy the convenience that the Broadband service provides.





Mtn Manwinner 2016 At Celebrity





Mona Evergreen