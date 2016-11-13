Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 November 2016 22:40 CET

Ghana winger Christian Atsu remains hopeful of 2018 World Cup chances

Christian Atsu is still optimistic Ghana can reach Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals despite being in a tight corner in Group E.

The Black Stars are third on the table and five points in arrears after losing 2-0 to leaders Egypt in Alexandria on Sunday.

Atsu lasted the entire duration at the Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium as Ghana paid for the lack of a killer instinct.

"Regarding our qualification chances, there are still two matches after the qualifiers and points to grab," the Newcastle star said after the game.

"We played well today but unfortunately we couldn't win."

