Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 November 2016 22:40 CET

Specialist Abdallah El-Said blessed star Mohammed Salah to take Ghana penalty

Egypt star Mohamed Salah has revealed he had the blessing of specialist Abdallah El-Said to take penalty which he scored in the qualification enhancing 2-0 win over main rivals Ghana.

Salah expertly dispatched from 12 yards three minutes away from half time after Mahmoud Trezeguet had been brought down by Harrison Afful.

Many were expecting El-Said, the Al Ahly star, to go for it but the AS Roma took on the responsibilities and he explained why.

"We had talked before the game and he agreed to let me take any penalty against Ghana," Salah told ONTV Sport channel after the match.

"When we won the penalty, he told me to go on and take it."

El-Said finally got on the score sheet after finishing off a counter attack four minutes from time.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

When you educate a man, you educate the head of the family and thereby strengthen the nation; when you mis-educate a woman, you give her a license to destroy future generations.
By: Apostle Mawuetornam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img