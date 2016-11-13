Specialist Abdallah El-Said blessed star Mohammed Salah to take Ghana penalty

Egypt star Mohamed Salah has revealed he had the blessing of specialist Abdallah El-Said to take penalty which he scored in the qualification enhancing 2-0 win over main rivals Ghana.

Salah expertly dispatched from 12 yards three minutes away from half time after Mahmoud Trezeguet had been brought down by Harrison Afful.

Many were expecting El-Said, the Al Ahly star, to go for it but the AS Roma took on the responsibilities and he explained why.

"We had talked before the game and he agreed to let me take any penalty against Ghana," Salah told ONTV Sport channel after the match.

"When we won the penalty, he told me to go on and take it."

El-Said finally got on the score sheet after finishing off a counter attack four minutes from time.

