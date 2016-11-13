Avram Grant still hopeful of World Cup qualification

Ghana coach Avram Grant has refused to write off Ghana’s chances of making a fourth successive World Cup appearance despite trailing Egypt with five points.

The Israeli tasted his first defeat in 21 months and only his third in charge of Ghana as a strike each from Mohammed Salah and Abdalla El Said sunk Ghana in Alexandria.

The team are yet to get off the mark in the World Cup qualifiers as Ghana continues to struggle for form going five games without a win but the Israeli is defiant all is not over.

''I can tell you one thing, first we have African Cup before so we will do everything in African Cup. We showed today that we are a good team but we will fight till the end,’’ Grant said in a post-match interview.

''Anything is possible in football. Now Egypt is leading Uganda with four points and we have one point. Twelve points to go, everything could happen in football and we will not give up until the last moment.''

He also had kind words for his players who produced a fine display despite going down.

"I'm proud and happy of my player’s performance. We dominated the game until the penalty," Grant told the post-match news conference.

"Fan existence wasn't a source of worry for us and the atmosphere was great. We had the possession but finally football is a game of result.

''As you saw the players today, they were fighting and fighting until the end.''

The team now have the AFCON 2017 in sight before the qualifiers continue in March with a tie against Congo.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin