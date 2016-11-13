Defiant Ghana coach Avram Grant refuses to give up on 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

Ghana coach Avram Grant believes his side's chances of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals are still alive despite suffering a crushing 2-0 defeat at Egypt on Sunday.

The outcome has kept the Black Stars third in Group E with just one point; five behind the Pharaohs who lead the pool.

But the former Chelsea boss says his side will fight to the last moment by picking up the remaining 12 points at stake.

''I can tell you one thing, first we have African Cup before so we will do everything in African Cup. We showed today that we are a good team but we will fight till the end,'' Grant said in a post-match interview.

''Anything is possible in football. Now Egypt is leading Uganda with four points and we have one point. Twelve points to go, everything could happen in football and we will not give up until the last moment.''

Ghana's next match will be against Congo at home on 28 August.

