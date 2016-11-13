Avram Grant praises Ghana players despite crushing defeat to Egypt

Avram Grant said he was proud of his Black Stars players despite losing 2-0 to Egypt in Sunday's Group E clash in Alexandria.

Ghana dictated the space of the game but lacked the cutting edge to turn their possession into penetration.

But Egypt's sharpness in attack sealed the win with goals from Mohamed Salah and Abdallah El-Said.

Grant thought his troops played above themselves and were unlucky not to have taken the lead.

"I'm proud and happy of my players performance. We dominated the game until the penalty," Grant told the post-match news conference.

"Fan existence wasn't a source of worry for us and the atmosphere was great. We had the possession but finally football is a game of result.

''As you saw the players today, they were fighting and fighting until the end.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com