Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 November 2016 21:55 CET

Avram Grant praises Ghana players despite crushing defeat to Egypt

Avram Grant said he was proud of his Black Stars players despite losing 2-0 to Egypt in Sunday's Group E clash in Alexandria.

Ghana dictated the space of the game but lacked the cutting edge to turn their possession into penetration.

But Egypt's sharpness in attack sealed the win with goals from Mohamed Salah and Abdallah El-Said.

Grant thought his troops played above themselves and were unlucky not to have taken the lead.

"I'm proud and happy of my players performance. We dominated the game until the penalty," Grant told the post-match news conference.

"Fan existence wasn't a source of worry for us and the atmosphere was great. We had the possession but finally football is a game of result.

''As you saw the players today, they were fighting and fighting until the end.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

THE WHOLE WORLD IS SOMETIMES A VERY BIG QUESTION.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img