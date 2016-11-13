Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 November 2016 21:36 CET

Hector Cuper excited with tactical victory over Ghana

By MyJoyOnline

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has praised his side’s balance and applicability of his tactics after their 2-0 victory over Ghana.

The Pharaohs extended their lead at the top of the log over Ghana to five points despite being second best throughout large portions of the game.

Ghana controlled and dominated play but the hosts proved effective as a cautious approach yielded dividend.

And the former Valencia boss is pleased with his players’ handling of the situation.

''We played a good game and I'm very happy that we were able to win," Cuper told a post-match news conference.

"We played against a strong team that includes many stars. Patience and balance were the key to our victory. We knew that the Ghanaian team will play an offensive game.

"We had to play with a balanced strategy in this crucial clash and I think we achieved our target."

Egypt will face Uganda when the qualifiers resume in March.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

Sports News

