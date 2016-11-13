Egypt coach Hector Cuper lauds tactics after deserved win over Ghana in World Cup qualifier

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says he had the best strategy after his side recorded a 2-0 win over Ghana in Alexandria on Sunday night in a thrilling Group E showdown.

The Pharaohs backpedalled for chunk of the match but managed to find the back of the net with a goal in either half.

Mohammed Salah converted a 43 rd minute penalty after Harrison Afful had felled Hassan Trezeguet inside the box.

Four to time, Abdallah El-Said made it 2-0 seal victory in front of 80,000 partisan crowd at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

Cuper credited their win to his proactive game plan.

''We played a good game and I'm very happy that we were able to win," Cuper told a post-match news conference.

"We played against a strong team that includes many stars. Patience and balance were the key to our victory. We knew that the Ghanaian team will play an offensive game.

"We had to play with a balanced strategy in this crucial clash and I think we achieved our target."

Egypt are now top of Group E with six points, five more than third place Ghana.

