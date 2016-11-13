PLAYER RATINGS: How the Black Stars fared against Egypt

Ghana's World Cup chances are hanging in the balance after a crushing 2-0 defeat to Egypt in Alexandria. Joy Sports Kweku Arhin rates the players after a hard fought battle.

Razak Braimah – 5/10

Highly untroubled but failure to firmly grab free kick led up to Egypt penalty. As usual struggled with ball distribution. Average performance.

Harrison Afful – 4/10

Afful will forever be remembered in this game for a rush tackle which gave the Pharaohs the lead against the run of play. He was largely on the front foot till then and the mistake downed his confidence a wee bit.

Baba Rahman – 6/10

Rahman was touted as a possible weak link prior to the game as he was set to come face to face Mohammed Salah. However, the Schalke player put a dominant defensive display pushing the Roma man back. Offered little going forward but a great display.

Daniel Amartey 7/10

Assured in possession and dominant in the air. Great last ditch tackle on Mohammed Salah epitomized his display.

Jonathan Mensah 7/10

Jonathan also put up a superb display and marshaled the backline. Leader of defence, he controlled the defensive line as to when to push up or sit back.

Thomas Partey 6.5/10

First competitive start for Ghana and the Atletico man looked settled. Pace, power and different range of passing. Rush of blood in the build up to the Egypt blighted a rather good display.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 6/10

Played in an unconventional right midfield role and offered great energy in the midfield but failed to provide the attacking thrust needed on the right. Could have equalised with a free header in the second half.

Mubarak Wakaso 8/10

Provided variations and impetus in the Ghana attack as he recycled possession and used the ball effectively. Typical powerful tackle on Mohammed Salah set the tone for a dominant midfield display and bossed the game ahead of opposing Mohammed El-Neny.

Jordan Ayew 7/10

Same old from Jordan as he huffed and puffed without an end product. He run the channels and provided speed but failed to make a huge presence in the Egypt box.

Andre Ayew 6/10

Dede played the “10” and still looks a few paces off. However, he used the ball well and generally led the pressing for the Ghana attack. Could have been more decisive.

Christian Atsu 6/10

Played on the left wing but could and should have had the most of Ahmed Fathi. Failed to deliver a good end product even after beat the veteran full back.

Jeffrey Schlupp 5/10

Replaced Thomas Partey with 20 minutes remaining and rarely failed to make an impact.

Abdul Majeed Waris N/A

89th minute substitute for Wakaso. Too little too late to be decisive.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin