Unibank sign new three-year deal with Ghana FA as Black Stars headline sponsor

UniBank has renewed its sponsorship with the Ghana Football Association as headline sponsor for the Black Stars for another three years.

The new deal which will expire in 2019 is reported to be worth US$ 1.2 million.

Executive director of the bank, Owusu Ansah-Awere announced the deal at the team's last training session at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandra head of their qualifier against Egypt.

UniBank's initial three-year deal which was signed in 2013 ended on 03 November this year.

But that could not motivate the team as they lost 2-0 on Sunday night to slip to third on the table with just one point after two matches.

Egypt now lead the Group E table with six points; followed by Uganda on four.

