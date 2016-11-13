Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Egypt

The Black Stars of Ghana will have to dig deep to make a fourth World Cup after losing by 2-0 to the Pharaohs of Egypt in Alexandria. Ghana now finds itself third in Group E with just a point from two matches.

Pulse.com.gh rates the players on show for the Black Stars.

P.S Players who entered after 70 minutes will not receive a rating. Razak Braimah 6

Did not have much to do from open play but looked shaky anytime he was called into duty. Was given little chance by Salah's penalty while critics will say he should have done better with Saied's well taken second. Jonathan Mensah 7

One of his better performances in recent times.Read the game well and was first to a lot of balls as he stifled what little goal threat Egypt carried especially in the first half. Will be disappointed he did not get much more on Saied's shot for the second. Daniel Amartey 7

Partnered Mensah in defense for the first time since the AFCON in 2015 and might be the future combo for the national team. Made one especially eye catching interception on Salah in the first half and played the ball out of the back constructively. Rahman 7

Responded to critics of his recent Black Stars performances with a strong showing. Defended against the threat of Salah impressively and was also a strong presence offensively even though he still needs to work on his final delivery. Harrison Afful 4

Will be feeling the pressure after he gave away a needless penalty at a time when the Black Stars were in control of the game. Was also easily beaten by Sobhi in the tun up to the second goal. M.Wakaso 7

A tireless performance from a player who reserves his best performances for the national team. Was the conductor of Ghana's orchestra with his probing passing and shooting. Won several tackles too. Now certainly Ghana's best player. Thomas Partey 6

Started the game strongly in partnership with Wakaso. His halted run led to the penalty and that seemed to affect his concentration as he flitted out of the game. Might have done enough to secure a permanent take on the role. Agyeman Badu 6

A player of boundless energy, he used that to good effect as he got into several decent goal scoring positions. Should have buried a header from a Jordan Ayew corner kick. Christian Atsu 7

Spent a lot of time on the left side of attack which seemed to affect his effectiveness. Struggled to set up team mates from there and cut a frustrated figure. Was better after his switch back to the right side where he pulled a save out of Hadary. Jordan Ayew 5

Saw a lot f the ball but did very little effective work with it. Was also very wasteful from set pieces. Andre Ayew 4

Ghana's captain struggled to get himself involved in the game with vast chunks passing him by. Was not involved in a single pivotal moment on a decent performance by the Black Stars. Subs Jeffrey Schlupp

Came in as a tactical adjustment and caused Fathi a few problems down the right .

