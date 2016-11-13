2018 World Cup qualifier: Egypt 2-0 Ghana- Black Stars suffer fatal defeat in Alexandria

Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign suffered a severe blow after losing 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria on Sunday in their Group E contest.

The Pharaohs were second best in terms of territorial dominance but managed to find the back of the net twice.

In-form Mohammed Salah converted a spot kick two minutes away from the half time whistle to put the host in front .

Left back Harrison Afful tripped Hassan Trezeguet inside the box and the referee point to the spot for a penalty.

The Pharaohs were quick out of the their blocks and piled early pressure on the Black Stars and earned a free-kick.

El-Said chipped the ball forward for Salah but Razak Brimah, the Ghana goalkeeper, rushed out in time to clear the danger with his left foot.

This helped the Black Stars to warm themselves back into the game and took control of the midfield was well marshaled around Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

They began making incursions and won a free-kick close to the Egypt box when Jordan Ayew was fouled by Mohammed El Neny.

Wakaso elected himself and delivered a sumptuous free-kick but experience goalkeeper Essam El Hadary palmed it away on 18 minutes.

By this time, Jordan was in the driving seat dictating the pace pounces on a ball and bursts into the box but his shot was

In the 26 th minute, Ghana defence wobbled after a dinged ball inside the box to Salah but the AS Roma was unable to connect.

At the start of the second stanza, Egypt coach Hector Cuper introduced Ramadan Sobhi to replace striker Bassam Morsi in a tactical move.

Ghana pushed men forward and pinged the ball around but lack the cutting edge to penetrate.

Badu came close when he headed from inside the box on a free kick whipped in from the left flank but his effort was wide.

On the hour mark, Egypt came into the picture and earned a corner kick after Amartey quick interception on a through ball which split the defence apart.

Atsu angled a ball to the top corner but once again it was the experienced goalkeeper Hadary who magically tipped the ball away for a corner on 63 minutes.

Jonathan Mensah gave a ball away and Salah fed on it but run out of ideas close to the Ghana area and had the ball hooked away by a retreating Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

Abdalla Saied added the second when the Egyptians mounted a rare attack and he shot from close range to beat Brimah with four minutes left on the clock.

The result leaves Ghana in third place on the table with one point; five behind leaders Egypt and three behind second place Uganda who beat Congo 1-0 at home on Saturday.

