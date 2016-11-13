Andre Ayew: Ghana midfielder shortlisted for BBC African Footballer of the Year award

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew has been named in a five-man shortlist for the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The West Ham record signing faces competition from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure.

The five candidates were revealed during a special live launch broadcast on Saturday.

The winner will be decided by fans from across the world, who have until 18:00 GMT on 28 November to vote for their choice.

In August, West Ham broke their transfer record to sign Ayew, the £20.5m they paid Swansea a clear marker of his form in 2016.

The 26-year-old's impressive performances, and his 12 goals in 35 appearances, earned him the title newcomer of the year at the Swans' end-of-season awards in May.

Ayew has previously won the award when the winger, then at Marseille, followed in his father Abedi "Pele" Ayew's footsteps by being named as the best African player in 2011.

He was also shortlisted last year, but failed to become the first Ghanaian to win the prize twice after being beaten by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

