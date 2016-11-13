Kwame Kyei: Kotoko name businessman as new boss

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have appointed businessman Kwame Kyei as the new president of Ghana Premier League club.

The business guru replaces Opoku Nti whose administration was dissolved by the club's owner and patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II last Friday.

Details of his mandate are unknown but it is expected that he will take charge of the team for a long haul.

Kyei is the owner of oil marketing firm Unity Oil. He also owns Light TV, Vision 1 Radio in Accra and Light FM in Kumasi.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh