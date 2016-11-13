Ghana coach Avram Grant aware of strong Egypt squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant says Egypt has a strong squad that could pose challenges to the Black Stars in the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier this afternoon.

The Black Stars take on the Pharaohs at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria needing a result to keep alive their hopes of qualifying.

Grant is aware players like Mohammed Salah and El Neny could pose challenges to the Ghana squad.

"Egypt is a very good team, I think it is a good generation for them," Grant said.

'They are doing well, their key players are also playing very well with their clubs.

"They have five, six top players, so it will be a difficult game for us but we want to show that it will also be difficult for them.'

Seven-time African champions Egypt, who are currently second of their group following Uganda's 1-0 win over Congo, would go five points clear of Ghana with a win as they bid for their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, are second in the group with three points, two ahead of Ghana who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Uganda last month.

Uganda, who earned a vital point after drawing away with Ghana in the first round, temporarily lead Group E on four points.

That is because the Cranes defeated Congo 1-0 in the group's second round of matches on Saturday.

