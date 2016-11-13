Fighting spirit will give Ghana win over Egypt - Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant says a strong fighting spirit by the Black Stars is what will guarantee his side the win over Egypt in the crucial World Cup qualifier this afternoon.

The Black Stars take on the Pharaohs at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria needing a result to keep alive their hopes of qualifying.

Grant says they need a tough fighting spirit against the home side who will be backed by over 80,000 fans in Alexandria to be able to defeat them.

"If we play like a team, we can achieve a good result, we need to show a fighting spirit as a team," Grant said.

'We can get a good result. It will not be easy, I don't want to say that Ghanaians are afraid but they are worried and they have the right to be so."

Seven-time African champions Egypt, who are currently second of their group following Uganda's 1-0 win over Congo, would go five points clear of Ghana with a win as they bid for their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, are second in the group with three points, two ahead of Ghana who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Uganda last month.

Uganda, who earned a vital point after drawing away with Ghana in the first round, temporarily lead Group E on four points.

That is because the Cranes defeated Congo 1-0 in the group's second round of matches on Saturday.

