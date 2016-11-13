Egypt vs Ghana: Partey, Amartey start for Ghana against Egypt

Ghana coach Avram Grant makes major changes in his line up to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifier handing Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Udinese midfielder Agyemang Badu starting roles.

Daniel Amartey maintains his starting role following his impressive performance against Uganda in the first group game in Tamale while Jonathan Mensah makes a comeback.

The Ghana coach has come under immense criticism for the conservative manner which he names his squad maintaining a predictable line up.

But the former Chelsea Boss has altered his squad making two changes from his last game against Uganda in Tamale.

Below is the Ghana line up:

Razak Brimah- Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Jonathen Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew , Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh