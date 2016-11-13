BREAKING NEWS: Ghana coach drops THREE players in line-up to face Egypt - Partey, Badu start

Ghana coach Avram Grant has axed three regular starting players from his starting line-up to face Egypt on Sunday, handing Agyemang Badu, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey rare starting places in the side to face the Pharaohs.

Three players, who have been regular since the Israeli coach took over nearly two years ago, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah and Frank Achemapong have all been dropped from the side to face Egypt.

The changes marks a major shake-up in the starting line-up for the Black Stars as they seek victory over Egypt in their feared Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

The selection is also a marked change for Avram Grant who has named this unpredictable starting line up following accusations of 'predictable' line-ups for Black Stars matches.

Amartey's marterful showing in the previous game against Uganda earns him the centre-back slot ahead of Boye whom he partnered at the heart of the defence in the match in Tamale last month.

With Jonathan Mensah returning from injury, Grant prefers to partner the Russian-based defender with the Leicester City youngster who has been calm and intelligent.

Another player who has been axed is Afriyie Acquah who has recently come in for criticism over his role on central midfield with the accusation that he is unable to move forward to deliver passes to the strikers of wingers.

As a result Spain-based Partey is prefered ahead of the Acquah with the Atletico Madrid midfielder partnering the powerful Mubarak Wakaso in midfield to destroy the speedy Egyptian attacks.

Acheampong looks to paid the price for his inability to create chances for the strikers with the key limitation being unable to join and protect the marauding Baba Rahman at left-back.

As such Christian Atsu is prefered to play from the left wing while an unusual position is created on the right win for Badu who will join in to crowd the midfield where the Egyptians will be seeking to exploit.

Captain Andre Ayew will be deployed to play just behind his brother Jordan Ayew as the lone striker for the Black Stars in the match.

Harrison Afful will play from the right back providing the needed cover for regular goalkeeper Razak Brimah as the Black Stars seek to solidify their defence and steal the much needed win.

Seven-time African champions Egypt, who are currently second of their group following Uganda's 1-0 win over Congo, would go five points clear of Ghana with a win as they bid for their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, are second in the group with three points, two ahead of Ghana who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Uganda last month.

Uganda, who earned a vital point after drawing away with Ghana in the first round, temporarily lead Group E on four points.

That is because the Cranes defeated Congo 1-0 in the group's second round of matches on Saturday.

Below is the Ghana line-up:

Razak Brimah- Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Jonathen Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew , Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Please send your comments on the starting line up in the box below. Are you happy with the starting line-up? Do you think this can help Ghana to win the match?

