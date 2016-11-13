EXCLUSIVE: Black Stars outcast Kevin Boateng signs extension contract with Spanish side Las Palmas

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 29-year-old has extended his stay with the Canaries until 2018.

Boateng's contract with Las Palmas was expected to expire next season but his splendid form for the La Liga outfit has earned him a further one year.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 star believes Las Palmas is the right club for him at this stage of his career.

"I've I finally found a club where I can enjoy life and football. I think you can also see the benefits," he said after agreeing the extension.

He has scored four (4) goals in 9 appearances for Las Palmas since the start of the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com