Duke Micah: Ghana's boxer wins Commonwealth Bantamweight title

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Duke Micah has won the vacant British Commonwealth title after beating Matthew Chanda (7-1, 2 KO's) at York Hall in Bethnal Green in London.

Micah (19-0, 17 KO's) proved too slick and technically astute as he boxed his way to a split decision victory over the UK-based Zambian boxer in an all action affair on Saturday night.

For Micah, the victory represents another step in his quest to hoist a world title.

The stoic 25-year-old has been touted for greatness since his early teens, beating a who's who of local fighters in his native Ghana before representing the country at the 2012 Olympics.

And after annexing the WBO Africa bantamweight title in Accra in 2014, he has defended it twice and this has kept him in the top 15 rankings of the WBO with his 13th place.

more to follow soon...



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh