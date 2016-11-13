Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 November 2016 10:40 CET

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana vs Egypt in numbers

Ghana are trailing Egypt by four games in the twenty-four times these powerhouses of African football have met.

The Pharaohs of Egypt have won eleven (11), lost seven (7) and drawn five (5) against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghana have scored 29 goals and conceded 34 goals against Egypt.

The Black Stars have visited Egypt on 12 occasions. The Pharaohs have won seven, lost two and drawn three against the Black Stars.

The first ever encounter between them happened on 13 November, 1959 which is exactly 57 years today. It was an Olympic Game qualifier and Egypt won 2-1

This is going to be the third-time Ghana will be taking on Egypt in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They faced off in the play-off of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Ghana hammered Egypt 6-1 at home and lost the return encounter 2-1 to qualifier for the Mundial.

The 6-1 defeat handed to Egypt is their worst in qualification games.

What I think of today is what I will achieve in the future if only if I am focused.
By: SAMMY
