2018 FIFA WC Qualifier: Ghana's probable line up against Egypt's Pharaohs in Alexandria

Ghana play guest to Egypt in Alexandria in a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the 86,000-capacity Borg El-Arab Stadium with the Pharaohs aiming to avenge a 6-1 defeat suffered at the hands of the Black Stars in 2013.

While Egypt would be eyeing victory to regain their lead of Group E, the Black Stars need a positive results to breathe live into their Russia hopes.

Domestic league games in Egypt are still being held behind closed doors but the national team matches are exempted from a long-standing crowd ban.

Egypt have the luxury of lining up AS Roma kingpin Mohamed Salah, Arsenal Star Mohamed Elneny and Zamalek post-boy Islam Gamal.

During the 2013 clash, Ghana featured top stars including Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien who are all out of the squad for today's clash.

But West Ham United most expensive signing Andre Ayew is available for the game and will captain the West African giants into the game with substantive skipper Asamoah Gyan injured.

Ayew, who led Ghana to become the only African country to win the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009 in Egypt, is expected to be the fulcrum of the Ghana attack.

Attacking Options

Newcastle United's Christian Atsu won the best player at the 2015 AFCON tournament and has been in some sparkling form for Rafael Benitez's men since his loan move from Chelsea this season, scoring twice from the flanks.

20-year-old Samuel Tetteh is flourishing at Liefering in the Austrian Liga 1, scoring 10 league goals. Tetteh, a member of the Ghana U20 squad for the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup, has warmed himself well into Avram Grant's squad and is tipped to provide an option in attack, starting ahead of Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong.

Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew will gunning for his first Ghana goal since getting on the score-sheet in March when Ghana hammered Mozambique 3-1 in Accra.

The battle to head in defensive midfield is already keen with Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah holding the aces over Udinese star Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu. But the former Chelsea manager could give the nod to Badu for his mobility and workaholic abilities.

Whoever get to start in midfield will partner Wakaso Mubarak who has sealed his spot in the Ghana starting line up. Wakaso, whose younger brother - Alhassan Wakaso is part of the Ghana squad, possesses similar qualities with Sulley Muntari and has the armoury to fire from range.

Harrison Afful and Schalke 04 Baba Rahman are expected to maintain their places as Grant continues his consistency in the lateral defence. Russia-based Jonathan Mensah will start alongside Sivasspor John Boye who was the last player to arrive in the Ghana. Boye also got on target in the 3-1 win over Mozambique in March.

In between the sticks will be Razak Brimah who plays in Spain for Cordoba. Grant has kept faith in the 29-year-old despite the form of Rosenborg BK's Adam Kwarasey.

Probable Line up: Razak Brimah - Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah - Afriyie Acquah, Wakaso Mubarak, Christian Atsu, Samuel Tetteh - Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

