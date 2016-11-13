2018 FIFA WC Qualifier: Avram Grant expected to ring changes for Egypt clash - Amartey, Badu tipped to start ahead of Boye & Acquah

Black Stars coach Avram Grant is expected to shake up his starting line up to face Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday afternoon.

The former Chelsea and West Ham United manager has been criticized for sticking with a side that has failed to produce the results in the Black Stars' last three competitive games.

Grant is expected to respond to the criticism by dropping Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah and starting Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu in his place in midfield.

But the confident Israeli is expected to maintain faith in Wakaso Mubarak in midfield but introduce Badu to partner him for his mobility and workaholic abilities. But he will be tasked to intercept the Pharaohs' play.

In central defence, Leicester City's Daniel Amartey seems to have outgunned John Boye in the race to start in central defence. The 21-year-old will be assembled alongside Jonathan Mensah.

Jordan Ayew will lead the attack and is likely to be joined by Red Bull Salzburg's Samuel Tetteh who has shown good form in his off-the-bench performances for Ghana under Grant.

Probable Line up: Razak Brimah - Harrison Afful, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey (John Boye) - Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu (Afriyie Acquah), Wakaso Mubarak, Christian Atsu, Samuel Tetteh - Andre Ayew, Jordan.

By El Akyereko

